close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Hamas claims foiling Israeli intelligence operations in Gaza

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 6 views
no thumb


I would like to know which MEMO readers/losers are going to believe some HAMAS loser named Iyad al-Bosom is hurting Mossad.



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response