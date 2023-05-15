close
Re: Hamas chief: Occupation failed to impose new equations

The Jewish State of Israel did Not “fail to impose new equations”. Instead,
Israel is satisfied with the existing equation, where
-1- PIJ militant leaders, without governing responsibilities, are killed in large numbers,
-2- Hamas militant leaders, with governing responsibilities, are deterred from joining the PIJ attacks, and
-3- For the Jewish State of Israel,
– [a] – Israeli casualties are very minor (2), – [b] – civilian time spent in bomb-shelters were brief, and
– [c] – international EU, UN, US, etc. condemnations of Israel’s self-defense response remain very low.



