Re: Hamas chief: Occupation failed to impose new equations





The Jewish State of Israel did Not “fail to impose new equations”. Instead,

Israel is satisfied with the existing equation, where

-1- PIJ militant leaders, without governing responsibilities, are killed in large numbers,

-2- Hamas militant leaders, with governing responsibilities, are deterred from joining the PIJ attacks, and

-3- For the Jewish State of Israel,

– [a] – Israeli casualties are very minor (2), – [b] – civilian time spent in bomb-shelters were brief, and

– [c] – international EU, UN, US, etc. condemnations of Israel’s self-defense response remain very low.





