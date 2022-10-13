Re: Hamas calls for protecting Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron





What did I say about phobia’s? Reluctantly , I took two shots. I know gentiles who refused to take them and survived. I have a client that never took the shots and was diagnosed with Covid that lasted 4 days. You are not talking science, you are talking about a lot of money for pharmaceuticals. Now that Covid is gone , science can concentrate on the 86 genders or the simple question of who is a woman and if a man can get pregnant.

I don’t work because I need money. I work to keep my mind sharp and use my spare time to do something I do well. I intend to travel to Israel and Asia as soon as the hysteria dies down.

What is funny is that you mention my ex-wives. Both were Jewish. One Moroccan and One Egyptian that I married in Israel. If it helps you, I am a widower.

Would you also like to know about my 17 grand children- 10 boys and 7 girls.

If you need to know anything else just ask. I have nothing to hide





Source link