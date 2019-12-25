MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Hamas calls for Jerusalem poll without Israel’s ‘permission’MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by admin on December 25, 2019 add comment 32 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest A lot of people do! Especially, the indigenous Palestinians! Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Iran-backed Bloc Names Basra Governor for Post of Iraqi PM next article Tifón azota Filipinas en plena Nochebuena The author admin you might also like Re: Think about this at Christmas: Israel’s war on Palestinians targets Christians too Re: Israel halts Jordan Valley annexation ahead of ICC probe Re: Labour’s ‘anti-Semitism crisis’ will continue until all pro-Palestine members are silenced Re: Hindu nationalists are seeking the Israelification of India; they must be stopped Re: Israel halts Jordan Valley annexation ahead of ICC probe Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email