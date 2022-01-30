Re: Hamas: Bennett’s remarks about Palestinian state ‘slap in the face’ – Middle East Monitor





But who were Palestine’s “Palestine’s native population” in 1834, say? What you call a rebellion began by killing and looting its neighbours – were they an unnative population, then, or didn’t they count? Most accounts maje it look more like a jacquerie or the Peasants’ Revolt than any assertion of national identity.

Which of your criteria for nationhood – “a common territory, a common language, a common history and a common culture” – do Israelis lack? There is a difference between jews and Israelis, but the criterion of being able to claim citizenship through descent applies to others- Chinese, Turks, until very recently Germans could claim such citizenship, no matter how old the ancestry..

In the seventh century CE obvious examples of states where there was not generally a foreign aristocracy ruling over the locals are the core states of the Byzantine and Persian empires.





