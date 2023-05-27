MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Hamas: 'Barbaric settler attacks will not scare Palestinians'MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on May 27, 2023 add comment 24 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Hamas sounds scared. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Ukraine says Russia is plotting ‘a provocation’ at nuclear plant, offers no evidence next article Joe Biden's Sweet Response To Fussy Toddler Cements Grandpa-In-Chief Status The author comredg you might also like Re: China calls on Israel to ‘stop encroaching’ on Palestinian land – Middle East Monitor Re: Hamas: 'Barbaric settler attacks will not scare Palestinians' Re: Brexit: Hard Realities Re: Dear Western media, praising racists brings neither democracy nor stability Re: New Israel law to expel Arab students raising Palestine flag Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email