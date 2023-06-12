close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Hamas: 'Barbaric settler attacks will not scare Palestinians'

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 16 views
no thumb


Do you know what a historical quote is? Christ spoke Arabic. Herzl spoke German. The WZO was a German outfit.



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response