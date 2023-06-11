MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Hamas: 'Barbaric settler attacks will not scare Palestinians'MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on June 11, 2023 add comment 9 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Filthy illiterate ghettotrash Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: UAE president tweets in Turkish after meeting President Erdogan in Istanbul next article Outrage When Americans See What White House Put in Position of Primacy as Preparation for Flag Day Begins The author comredg you might also like Re: The Myth of the Temple of Solomon II: Ostentation in Brazil Re: UN probes Israel's expulsion of French-Palestinian rights lawyer Salah Hamouri Re: Iranian, French presidents discuss nuke deal, Ukraine war in rare phone call Re: The Myth of the Temple of Solomon II: Ostentation in Brazil Re: The Myth of the Temple of Solomon II: Ostentation in Brazil Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email