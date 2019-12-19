Re: Haaretz: 88 Israeli Arabs murdered in 2019

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Haaretz: 88 Israeli Arabs murdered in 2019MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by admin on December 19, 2019 add comment 20 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest How can you be Arab Israelis and Palestinians at the same time Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Israel’s international war against human rights next article Aficionados ven peleas de gallos tras desafío de Puerto Rico The author admin you might also like Re: Israel’s international war against human rights Re: Libya rejects Egypt’s statements on Presidential Council Re: 12,000 Syrian civilians forcibly displaced by regime and Russia’s bombing Re: Israel wants $150bn compensation for Jews who left Arab countries Re: Sources: Al-Sisi decided to supply Haftar with tanks to storm Tripoli Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email