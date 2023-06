The League of Nations created the British Mandate for Palestine. The UN created the 1947 Partition Plan.

The Arab invasions of 1948 “had no legal authority to create a state”. And, After so many multiple Arab invasions

(1940s, 60s, 70s) & aggressions from Syria, Lebanon, PA (50s, 80s, 2000, 2010s, & 2020s), the Jewish State of Israel has

every “right to live in peace within secure and recognized boundaries free from threats or acts of force” (UN Res. 242)





