Re: Guterres: 'UNRWA on verge of financial collapse'





There is no alternative to a political solution that achieves the vision of two states – Israel and Palestine – living side by side in peace and security, and Jerusalem as the capital of the two states.

1. Why must the Arabs be forced to accept the Jews of Europe because the Christians of Europe wanted to get rid of them?

2. How exactly are the European Jews connected to the Middle East region or the people of the Middle East?

3. How exactly are the European Jews different from the Germans or the French or the British?

4. Why must the very foreign European Jews remain on the land of Palestine against the wishes of the people of the land?

5. Why can’t the European Christians do the right thing and bring home the Jews the that they shipped in the direction of Palestine?

6. The European Jews do not belong in Palestine for the same reason that the Belgians did not belong in the Congo or the British in Kenya.

7. Anytime the Arabs meet the European Jews, they cannot distinguish them from the Germans or the British or the French because they are all the same European people but the European Jews would like to convince the world that they are the Hebrews which is completely ridiculous and today confirmed by DNA that the European Jews are actually 100% European.





