Re: Growing Israel West Bank settlements test US position ahead of Biden visit

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Growing Israel West Bank settlements test US position ahead of Biden visitMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on July 13, 2022 add comment 22 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest He never said this, a big lie. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Stertil-Koni Awarded North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association Contract for… next article Traxmate and Nestwave Collaborate to Deliver Integrated Asset Tracking… The author comredg you might also like Re: US Presbyterian Church declares Israel to be ‘apartheid state’ – Middle East Monitor Re: US plans to build diplomatic compound on Palestinian land in East Jerusalem: Rights group Re: Assassinating Shireen Abu Akleh for the second time Re: Israel to examine reports of decades-old grave for buried Egyptian soldiers Re: UN Security Council struggles to strike Syria aid deal as mandate expires Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email