Re: Greek Orthodox Patriarchate slams settler theft of Jerusalem church land – Middle East Monitor





Palestinians have extremists (as some of the antisemetic rants on this website shows) Jews have their extremists too. And of course Greeks have some extremists too (Manos on this very website seems to be one of them). There is always bad apples. .I can’t pass judgement on the case without knowing more details. I’ve heard this case before. It’s complicated. This is further complicated by the fact when its people that have dedicated their entire lives to religion regardless the religion, those involved are often less than objective. Keep in mind both the Greek priest and those Jewish settlers believe myths of Adam and Eve. It’s often difficult getting coherent and honest answers from people that think like that.





Source link