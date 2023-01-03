Re: Greece moves to postpone major arms purchase





As France losing colonies/friends in other parts of world such as Africa, Türkiye taking over in global influence and new partnerships. Perhaps new allies in time of war we will see. The Erdoğan reconciliation efforts appear to be working. Done with UAE, Saudi Arabia, India and now working on Syria. Where is Armenia in all of this? Greece wishes to befriend them. Pashinyan threatening to leave Russian alliance in favour of western influence. Hahaha. Come Greece and France to the rescue? Plenty of 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡s running aryin Yerevan. Türkiye have high technology. You should checkout the new radar about to be installed in the Akıncı drone and F-16. A wonderful challenger to Greek airforce.





Source link