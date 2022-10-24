Re: Greece modernises air force to overtake Turkiye, with Israel's help





I read:

1. Thodor Herzl’s 1,600 pages diaries.

2. Thodor Herzl’s book, ‘the Jewish State’.

3. Thodor Herzl’s 6 speeches at Zionist Congresses.

4. Thodor Herzl’s testimony in Britain about alien immigration.

5. Thodor Herzl’s letter to mayor of Jerusalem

6. All speeches at UN by all the PM of the Zionist entity.

7. All testimonies by Zionist figures at the UN, at Ango-American Committee, at the Peel Commission.

8. I read all the transcripts of many meetings consisting of Nixon+ Kissinger and others after the Oct 1973 war began.

Therefore, I am very informed on the issues regarding the entity.





Source link