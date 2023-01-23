Re: Greece calls on the EU to help control refugees entering the country

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Greece calls on the EU to help control refugees entering the countryMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on January 23, 2023 add comment 29 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest They can stay in Turkiye. Perhaps they can have their own state in Turkiyegay. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Covid taxi service ends: how Hong Kong cabbies ferrying coronavirus patients saw best and worst of city next article Democrats decided they have ‘better options’ than Joe Biden for 2024 election The author comredg you might also like Re: Israel angered by visit of Western envoys to Al-Aqsa Mosque Re: 16 people killed after residential building collapse in Syria's Aleppo Re: Extremist Danish politician burns the Quran in Sweden Re: Palestine hails ICJ’s reception of request to assess Israeli occupation – Middle East Monitor Re: Extremist Danish politician burns the Quran in Sweden Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email