Re: Golden Globe winner Ramy Youssef undergoes extra security check at LA airport





Why are we allowing this garbage into USA? They contribute nothing

from Daily Wire;

Shocking footage of children in a Philadelphia Islamic center has emerged that shows them saying that they would “chop off…heads” for Allah.

“The Muslim American Society (MAS) Islamic Center in Philadelphia posted the video to its Facebook page celebrating ‘Ummah Day’ in which young children wearing Palestinian scarves sang and read poetry about killing for Allah and the mosque in Jerusalem,” Fox News reported. “One girl talks about martyrs sacrificing their lives without hesitation to conquer Jerusalem.”

repulsive culture based on violence and takkiya

“We will defend the land of divine guidance with our bodies, and we will sacrifice our souls without hesitation,” another girl says. “We will chop off their heads, and we will liberate the sorrowful and exalted Al-Aqsa Mosque. We will lead the army of Allah fulfilling His promise, and we will subject them to eternal torture.”





Source link