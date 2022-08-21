Re: Germany: Police open investigation into ‘50 Holocausts’ Abbas remarks  – Middle East Monitor





The Ashkenazi seems to be very scared, he believes that if he fabricates a lie that the Jews in Palestine are 50% from Arab countries, and then it became 60%, and pretty soon we should expect the Arab Jews in Palestine to be 90%. It is a disgusting lie and we do have official documents that tell us total immigration from the Middle East including from Turkey and Iran between 1948 and 2020 = 21%. How anybody would believe these liars that the Jews in Palestine from Arab countries are 50% or 60%. All you have to do is look at the link below.

Immigration to so-called-Israel 1948 to 2022:

Morocco, Algeria & Tunisia = 364,745 – Iraq = 131,065 – Iran = 81,154

Turkey = 64,299 – Yemen = 51,551 – Egypt = 38,046 – Libya = 36,120

Syria = 10,254

Total from Middle East = 777,234

Total immigration = 3,598,807

% from Middle East = 21.5%

tinyurl.Com/immigration-Israel-1948-2022





