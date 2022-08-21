MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Germany: Police open investigation into ‘50 Holocausts’ Abbas remarks – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on August 21, 2022 add comment 14 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Ask PIJ … eh? Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article The New York Primary Being Watched by A.O.C., Pelosi and the Clintons next article Editorial: GOP 'Klan' logo image shows online world's perils The author comredg you might also like Re: Safety concerns loom as writers show public support for Rushdie Re: Are we ready to pay the price if the UK moves its embassy to Jerusalem? Re: Hezbollah warns of ‘escalation’ if Lebanon’s maritime demands are not met – Middle East Monitor Re: Germany: Police open investigation into ‘50 Holocausts’ Abbas remarks – Middle East Monitor Re: 4 Palestinians injured by Israel army fire in West Bank Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email