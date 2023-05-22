Re: Germany: Jewish Nakba rally stopped for 'anti-Semitism'





Palestinians are paying the price in blood for the Germany’s crime of the Holocaust. Germany revoked the European Drama Prize to the respected British playwright Caryl Churchill over her trenchant support for the Palestinians. Read:

Why German state racism is now directed at the Palestinians

By Jonathan Cook

…. One conclusion to draw from the revocation of Churchill’s award – the latest episode in Europe’s endless “antisemitism rows” – is that German elites, who control the public discourse, have signally failed to internalise the Holocaust’s key lesson.

It is a universal one: that we should never tolerate the demonisation of oppressed and marginalised groups, or those who stand in solidarity with them, especially when the state itself or its representatives are behind such demonisation. That way lies pogroms and gas chambers.

How has support for the Palestinian cause of BDS – for boycotts of those directly involved in Israel’s decades-long oppression and ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians – come to be reinterpreted as racism against Jews? ….

Caryl Churchill has been stripped of her award because state-sponsored racism still lies at the heart of the European project. Europe’s racism was never cleansed. The seeds of fascism did not go away. They simply need a new time and purpose to flourish once more. ……





