Re: Germany, EU examines classifying Iran Revolutionary Guards as terrorists





Did they ever stop to think what happens when iran retaliates by classifying nato as a terrorist organisation,as it most likely will….

I for one wouldnt want to be in the boots of any luckless nato soldier who winds up falling into irans clutches under those circumstances.

Ultimately the protections afforded to soldiers under international conventions only work if everyone is willing to play by the agreed rules,however once you have governments declaring other nations militaries as “terrorist organisations”,well then it all falls apart.

Just another dumb desperate ill considered move on the part of the west……..as usual.





