Re: German-Palestinian academic wins case against state-backed ‘profiling’ of Israel critics  – Middle East Monitor





First of all, Younes lives in the Netherlands. The Europeans are the absolute kings and queens of “colonialism”. So, not only has this “German Palestinian” hypocrite roamed the planet quite freely at will and whim, one suspects she does so because her political trendiness wears thin after awhile, in whatever part of academia she plants herself in for propaganda promotion purposes.

Younes describes herself as “a scholar of race criticla theories, using psycholo-analytical approaches and post/colonial theory.” That’s modern day pseudo-progressive blabber for a WOKESTER who acts out her biases and “inner impulses” through pseudo-progressive trash talking.

Speaking of “psycho-analytical approaches”, one suspects that Sigmund Freud would not be overly impressed by her employment of Projection as a primary Defense Mechanism in service to her own strikingly passive-aggressive tendencies.





Source link