Are you trying to tell us that the Ashkenazi and the Palestinians look alike because they are cousins, that was way the Ashkenazi-Khazars were coming home to Palestine, huh?

No, Khazar, what people mean when people say -he looks Jewish- is that he looks Ashkenazic-Khazaric, especially if they have the hooked- nose.

https://bit.lY/Palestinians-3





Source link