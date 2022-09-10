Re: German broadcaster DW adopts commitment to Israel in code of conduct





especially against any and all kinds of discrimination including sexism, racism and antisemitism

The European Jews are no Semite, they are in fact 100% pure European according to their own DNA, but they

love being thought of as Semites, because over so many centuries, they have managed to fool a lot of people

into believing that these Europeans are Semites and it then means they can claim Palestine as their ancestral

land. This deception by these European Jews must come to an end and it will come to an end whether they

like it or not because today there is DNA and DNA has confirmed that the European Jews have 0% genetic link

to the Middle East. These Europeans must made to understand that occupying other peoples land is immoral

and they should just return home.





