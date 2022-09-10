Re: German broadcaster DW adopts commitment to Israel in code of conduct





Netanyahu = a habitual liar.

Netanyahu gave a speech in 2013 at memorial ceremony of Theodor Herzl in Jerusalem and half of the speech was

about Mark Twain and all of them were lies. The man was such a liar, I will show you what he lied about.

What I’m quoting him are what he said that Mark Twain said:

“What do they want from the Jews? They make such a tremendous contribution to humanity – what is this

anti-Semitism?” He did not know how to answer that question.

There is no evidence there was this kind of communication from Mark Twain. Show me where he said

it.

Twain became friendly with Herzl. He even went with him to a play Herzl wrote about the ghetto

walls.

A fabrication unless you can show me evidence.

Herzl had one solution. Like Twain, Herzl believed that only with the return of the Jews to their homeland, which he expressed during his visit here in 1869 – only if the Jews returned to this land, would they be reborn in larger numbers.



What Mark Twain said was the exact opposite – the man was such a horrible and habitual liar that he made it

up. You can decide for yourselves because this is what Mark Twain said:

Speaking of concentration, Dr. Herzl has a clear insight into the value of that. Have you heard of his plan? He wishes to gather the Jews of the world together in Palestine, with a government of their own—under the suzerainty of the Sultan, I suppose. At the Convention of Berne, last year, there were delegates from everywhere, and the proposal was received with decided favor.

I am not the Sultan, and I am not objecting; but if that concentration of the cunningest brains in the world were going to be made in a free country (bar Scotland), I think it would be politic to stop it. It will not be well to let the race find out its strength. If the horses knew theirs, we should not ride any more.





