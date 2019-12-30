close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Gaza’s severe crises still unresolved approaching 2020

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by admin on add comment 23 views
no thumb


This is a very interesting statement. I didn’t know about this: “in a secret deal reached in the early 1950s, between Israel and Egypt, which controlled Gaza between the 1948 and 1967 wars, Israel seized an extra 200 square kilometres.” Query: Since Gaza was Egyptian territory at the time, and Palestinians made no claim to the land, isn’t this “secret deal” between Egypt and Israel now a binding agreement under international law? Egypt, which owned the land, agreed to give it up to Israel. I thank the author for bringing this “secret deal” to light.



Source link

admin

The author admin

you might also like

Leave a Response