Re: Gaza’s cancer patients: ‘I hope nobody ever has to go to Egypt for treatment’ – Middle East Monitor





What is given little attention is the affect of poor water quality on the health of the Palestinian population in Gaza. Eric Seigel in his book “Let there be Water” indicated that 60% of the diseases in Gaza are related to water borne diseases. 98% of the water in Gaza is unfit for human consumption because Hamas has allowed it to be polluted with sea water, human sewage an toxic chemicals.

The magnitude of the problem has not yet begun to fully manifest itself. The Coastal Aquifer is close to the surface in Gaza so that fertilizers and toxic chemicals applied to the land and crops easily leech into the water table and the aquifer. The consumption of toxic chemicals by humans leads to medical conditions like cancer now and in the future. Removing them from the water supplies and aquifer is much harder than not allowing them to get in. Desalination plants can remove salt from the water but not toxic chemicals. As long as Gazan farmers apply fertilizer and toxic chemicals to the land they will continue to seep into the Coastal Aquifer.

Even without farmers continuing with their harmful practices in Gaza, the question becomes how do you detox a whole aquifer to make its waters safe to drink (assuming one can get the sewage and salinity issues under control)?





Source link