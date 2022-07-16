Re: Gaza's arm wrestling championship gets underway

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Gaza's arm wrestling championship gets underwayMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on July 16, 2022 add comment 10 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest How many wars have you lost to the Zionist?? 😉😉😉 Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Why China, unlike Russia, won’t be drawn on civil unrest in Central Asia next article The Latest: Biden invites UAE president to visit White House The author comredg you might also like Re: Israel hails ‘successes’ during Biden’s visit – Middle East Monitor Re: Biden proved that Israel is a US proxy in the Middle East Re: Biden proved that Israel is a US proxy in the Middle East Re: Abbas tells Biden he ‘extends hand’ for peace with Israel – Middle East Monitor Re: Israel hails ‘successes’ during Biden’s visit – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email