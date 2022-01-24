Re: Gaza stages ‘pro-Houthi’ Yemen solidarity rally – Middle East Monitor





Wow …

in an earlier article MEMO’s headline stated that Hamas distanced itself from the chants of marchers …

NOTHING happens in Gaza without the OK of Hamas … full stop

Saudis has Hamas members in jail and the UAE won’t be supportive of Hamas / PIJ going forward either

Like I said … the pals just scored an ‘own goal’

By siding with the ‘resistance axis’ Hamas / PIJ has dragged the pals down with them … into the abyss

The Jews / Zionists / Israelis cannot LOSE their war against this axis of resistance … neither can the Saudis / UAE

It’s becoming ever more clear that ANY attack on Iran will originate from or through Saudi and / or UAE airspace … full stop

After all … with the Houthis firing ballistic missiles at the UAE & Saudi Arabia … the War against the resistance axis has become clear … Iran is out to dominate the Sunnis … a Nuclear Iran is an existential threat to the Sunnis as well

