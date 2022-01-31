Re: Gaza: rights group warns of impact of Israeli ban on medical equipment





The story which Daniel references has nothing to do with a ban on equipment. What happened was that an initial batch of 2,000 Sputnik vaccines were delivered to the Kerem Shalom Crossing without prior coordination. The PA on February 15, 2021 delivered 2,000 vaccines to the Crossing Point before coordinating their passage through the Crossing point. By mid day on February 17, 2021 the vaccines moved through the crossing into Gaza.

If the PA had coordinated the delivery there would not have been even this short delay. One might note that Israel had delivered 2000 Sputnik to the PA weeks before this shipment.

So Daniel is lying about any ban on medical equipment.

Even if there was such a ban, Daniel does not explain why over a 10 month period of the claimed ban why Hamas had not imported the needed equipment and parts through the commercial crossing with Egypt at Rafah. If Egypt was able to bring in Caterpillar Tractors and Bulldozers and Dump trucks in large numbers how is that the Hamas Ministry of Health in 10 months could not figure out how to bring in a few pieces of medical equipment and spare parts through the Rafah Crossing. The border with Egypt has been opened since May of 2018, why does the Hamas Ministry of Health want to bring in medical equipment through Israel? The Hamas Ministry of Health can buy the equipment anywhere in the world and ship it to a port in Egypt and then truck it to Gaza. Just maybe, Hamas will not shell out the money for the equipment and transportation.

Now remember that Senior Hamas leader Mr. Marzouk lives in Egypt and is said to control over 5 billion dollars for Hamas and himself. Maybe he should have used a little of this money to buy medical equipment and ship it to Gaza. Marzouk of course would say that this money was earmarked for Jihad and killing people, not saving them.





Source link