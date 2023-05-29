close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Gaza: Israel confesses to intentionally killing children to pressure resistance

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 15 views
no thumb


PALESTINE WHEN AFTER THE OTTOMANS WERE DEFEATED NO SUCH PEOPLE EVER EXISTED KING HUSSEIN SAID



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response