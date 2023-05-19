close
MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)

Re: Gaza: Israel confesses to intentionally killing children to pressure resistance

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on add comment 10 views
no thumb


Jealous?

Your crew ain’t got the ‘know how’ …

Iran & Saudis are NOT allowed nukes … full stop



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response