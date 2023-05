{A} – I “support” peace-loving nations like the Jewish State of Israel, Taiwan, Ukraine, etc., and

using peace talks, negotiations, compromise, & signed peace agreements to settle disputes,

while

{B} – You support aggressive regimes like the PA, Russia, China, Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas, etc., who

engage in Indefensible aggressions, like murder, terrorism, war crimes, ethnic cleansing, and

other such “atrocities”.





