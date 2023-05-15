Re: Gaza: Israel confesses to intentionally killing children to pressure resistance





The Europeans in Egypt, Tunisica, Algeria etc., were never more than a small minority. In Israel, the Jews are 80%, and they’ve only gotten stronger and wealthier over the past 75 years since the founding of the State of Israel, whilst the palestinians get weaker and poorer. Al Jazeera just reported that there has been zero sympathy for the palestinians in this latest exchange of rocket fire in the Arab countries. There wasn’t even support for it in the WB or in Gaza. Are you, Helen, young enough to watch Israel grow even richer and stronger over the next 75 years? Why don’t you make a prediction for the next five years and then ten years, and then come back to it and see how close you were.





Source link