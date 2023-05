1. Britain was removed from Egypt, Aden, Iraq, Jordan, Sudan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, UAE.

2. France was removed from Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Syria, Lebanon, Mauritania.

3. Italy was removed from Libya.

The Arabs managed to get rid of all the European invaders of Arab lands but one European remains in Palestine but this white man claims to be an Israelite – get this – even when his DNA is telling him his Middle Eastern DNA = 0%.





