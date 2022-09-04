Re: Gaza honours 581 Qur’an reciters – Middle East Monitor





The Hamas regime in Gaza, and the PLO regime in Areas A & B (if they wanted to), could far better serve their people,

by ” HONORING ” TRUTH , reality, and the need for compromise & peace with the Jewish State of Israel, because

-1- Islamic delusions about Jews & Israel are self-destructive, and

-2- Jihadist aggression more helps, than harms, the Jewish State of Israel. So,

-3- Why not realize that Neither Jews Nor Muslims are never going to leave, and that

– [a] – the Jewish State will remain secure, prosperous, happy, & internationally accepted, even if

– [b] – the PA Arabs choose to remain violent, poor, begging, miserable, & internationally isolated, due to

their Indefensible Islamic extremism & “Palestinian Resistance” campaigns, of riots, murder, terrorism, & war crimes.





Source link