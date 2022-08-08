Re: Gaza healthcare system on verge of collapse





Yasim answer this. Why does Gaza have money for bombs, tunnels and rockets but not for their health system? Could it be that Gaza has prioritized war over health care? In fact Gaza has prioritized war over all matters like clean drinking water (only 2% of Gazan water is fit for human consumption) and electricity even though the international community built Gaza a power plant to which the Palestinians were to build two additional power plants to work in tandem with the first providing 420 MW of electricity. Gaza has spent billions of dollars on war, Jihad and terrorism but very little on its health care, water, sewage and electrical systems. Guess what happens when Gazans drink bad water containing high levels of nitrates, coliforms of their own feces and toxic chemicals day in and day out. They get sick. 60% of health issues in Gaza are water borne. 50% of children in Gaza suffer worms or protozoa swimming in their guts. Yet Gaza spends its money on bullets, bombs, rockets and tunnels.

Now here is the funny thing. Prior to 1995 when the Israelis still administered the Gaza Strip there was clean water and electricity for everyone. Israel brought modern health care to Gaza, reduced the infant morality rate by 90% and considerably decreased the maternal death rate. Due to good Israeli health care the life span of an average Arab living in Gaza and the West Bank increased by over 50% Israel also electrified Gaza and brought in electricity over 10 electrical lines to power Gaza.

When Israel administered Gaza, Gazans could travel anywhere in Israel, Gaza and the West Bank and beyond. Tens of thousands of Gazans worked in Israel earning wages much higher than they could in the Gaza Strip. Then Hamas with its bullets, bombs, suicide bombers, rockets and tunnels ruined it for the average Palestinian.

Hamas has made a Somalia out the Gaza Strip in just 15 years. Bullets, bombs and rockets fired by Hamas and other terrorist factions have done nothing but make Gazan lives miserable. Hamas has degraded the health system, ruined the water aquifer and failed to build electrical power generation. It has ruined the economy and about 85% of Gazans depend on foreign handouts. This is what happens when a terrorist organization governs a territory and uses its resources for bombs, bullets, tunnels and rockets.





Source link