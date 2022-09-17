Re: Gaza death toll rises to 15, wounded to 125, MoH says





I will be brief because I wrote a longer reply but for some reason it did not appear. Lion Hart makes a fundamental intellectual error in that he/she/they/moron or whatever the pronoun confuses feeling with reality. He cites an old poll that shows Israel feelings toward palestinians. Perhaps they are accurate today? But feelings and attitudes are not reality. In Israel as in every democracy, there are conflicting feelings and attitudes but they are superceded by laws. But in the Arab world, as in every dictatorship, the laws are determined by the attitudes and feelings of the dictator or theocracy. Palestinian hatred toward Jews and Israel exceeds the inverse. They desire Israel’s annihilation and would do what the Arabs already did to the Jews who lived in their Islamic dictatorships and would throw them out, never to return. They are the Nuremberg laws It is they who embrace and aspire to the Nuremberg laws.





Source link