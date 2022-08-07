Re: Gaza death toll rises to 15, wounded to 125, MoH says





“The video clearly shows the short trajectory of the rocket, launched in Gaza and landing nearby.

The strike, which Palestinian media attributed to Israel, killed at least five children and injured 15 others.

An Israeli security source confirmed to i24NEWS that the IDF was not carrying out any raids in Gaza at the time of the strike on the refugee camp; the Israeli military’s latest activity in Gaza took place some two hours earlier.

The incident took place amid an escalation between the Jewish state and Gazan terrorists, sparked by a targeted strike by the IDF that took out a senior Islamic Jihad commander.”

Source I24 News, hardly an establishment source.





