Re: Gaza Christians say travel curbs separate families at Christmas





1. Jews spit on Christians and not Muslims.

2. Jews burn churches and not Muslims.

3. Jews refer to the mother of Christ Mary as a wh0re and not Muslims.

4. Jews have a lot of hatred for Jesus and not Muslims.

5. Jews were hated and expelled by the Christians of the West.

6. Jews expelled 133,000 Palestinian Christians in 1948 and not Muslims.





