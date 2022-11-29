Re: Gaza campaigners reject violence against women





What does Memo not report on from the news release on this campaign against violence against Palestinian women? Here it is:

“The 2019 survey conducted by the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics (PCBS) revealed that 59.3 per cent of Palestinian women/girls (age 15-64) were exposed to violence by their husband. As indicated by the survey, domestic violence started young, with more than half of 15- to 19-year-old girls and young women to have been abused. The highest rates of violence (66.9 per cent) against women were found to be among 20 to 24-year-olds. Women and girls in the Gaza Strip had a higher level of exposure to violence from their husbands with an estimated 70.4 per cent compared to 52.3 per cent in the West Bank. As indicated by the survey, psychological violence is the most common type of abuse, affecting 57 per cent of women and girls.”

Note that these statistics are yearly statistics which means that every year in Palestinian 59.3% of Palestinian females from the age of 15 to 64 years old are abused by their husbands. In Gaza, run by the misogynistic Hamas, the rate is even higher at 70.4%, meaning every year 7 out of 10 women and girls in Gaza are abused. Plus the majority reported that they were abused 3 times or more during the year. 2 out of every 3 Palestinian men thought that women should stay in abusive marriages, while 1 out of 2 women thought the same.

And what does the Palestinian Center for Human Rights say is the cause of Palestinian violence against Palestinian women, Israel made Palestinian men do it. PCHR’s news release of November 25, 2022 stated:

“Today is commemorated while Palestinian women suffer from a serious deterioration in human rights situation across the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt) due to the ongoing Israeli military escalations on the Gaza Strip.”

It is so sad that an organization calling itself a center for human rights cannot admit the Palestinian agency in the high rates of abuse of Palestinian women.





