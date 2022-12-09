Re: Gaza agricultural sector develops despite aggression and blockade





Memo does not state what the source of their numbers are. In any case the numbers show that the value of Gaza’s agricultural crops are exceedingly small at 430 million dollars a year. In my home province of Manitoba AgriBusiness (as of 2020) was measured at 11.6 billion dollars and overall agribusiness in Canada (in 2021) was worth over 112 billion dollars annually.

One also wonders how a sector in Gaza only producing 430 million dollars of product could sustain 1.3 billion dollars of losses during the 2021 war? I suppose some Hamas person picked this figure out of his backside.

What is interesting about Gaza’s small agricultural sector is that it uses half of Gaza’s water which alone over draws Gaza Coastal Aquifer by a factor of two.





Source link