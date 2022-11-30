Re: Gantz warns that Ben-Gvir wants to establish ‘private militia’ – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Gantz warns that Ben-Gvir wants to establish ‘private militia’ – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on November 30, 2022 add comment 13 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Palestinians can’t complain about private militias can they. What’s good for the goose…… Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article China looks to play key role in Indian Ocean development as New Delhi is snubbed for marine protection meeting next article Video Of Joe Biden Learning U.S. Beat Iran Viewed 350,000 Times The author comredg you might also like Re: Algeria President renews his call for defending Palestinian rights Re: Israel detains Palestinian girl during visit to brother in prison Re: Yusra Mardini: The Syrian Olympic athlete who swam for three hours to save lives Re: More than half of US students support boycott of Israel Re: Turkiye FM: Turkiye-Egypt to restore full diplomatic relations 'in coming months' Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email