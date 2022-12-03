MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Gantz warns that Ben-Gvir wants to establish ‘private militia’ – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on December 3, 2022 add comment 11 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Expect a lot of casualties on both sides. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Fatally freakish: violent crime deaths in Hong Kong dwarfed by ‘worrying’ toll in city workplaces and demise by bizarre accident next article Newt Gingrich warns Republicans that Joe Biden is winning the fight The author comredg you might also like Re: US ‘closer than ever’ to viewing situation in West Bank as apartheid – Middle East Monitor Re: Israel soldier executes Palestinian youth in cold blood Re: Gantz warns that Ben-Gvir wants to establish ‘private militia’ – Middle East Monitor Re: Report: Israel carried out 833 attacks against Palestinians in November Re: US ‘closer than ever’ to viewing situation in West Bank as apartheid – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email