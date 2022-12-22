Re: Gantz threatens to use force against Iran for a new, better nuclear deal

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: Gantz threatens to use force against Iran for a new, better nuclear dealMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on December 22, 2022 add comment 12 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest Nah. The pig is crime minister widdle whiny baby Nitwityahu. Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article China’s emissions trading scheme crosses 10 billion yuan mark, but carbon prices and trading volumes are below expectations next article US Senate voted for 2023 budget, which provides $44.9 billion in aid for Ukraine The author comredg you might also like Re: Israel attracts highest number of immigrants in decades Re: Palestinian group vows to carry out military op against Israeli raids Re: PA prime minister calls on FIFA to condemn killing of Palestinian footballer Re: Scholars of anti-Semitism defend UN Special Rapporteur on Palestine against pro-Israel onslaught Re: Israel settlers set fire to Palestinian nursery, shop in West bank Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email