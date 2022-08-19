Re: Gantz and Lapid are on the same page in their intentions towards the Palestinians





I read the linked material on Wikipedia. Its of very limited moment. I have already elaborated the key critical issues. The facts remain that there is NO OBJECTIVE CRITERIA which supports the position that the 1948/49 cease-fire boundaries (A.K.A. “Green Line”) should rightly be considered permanent national borders. If you know of any, please explain. But you can’t, as no one else ever has, because there aren’t any and never were.

The previously recognized sovereign was the Turkish Empire, as “Palestine” was not a nation. It was a province. The Turkish Empire abrogated its sovereignty in favor of a “Jewish National Home” in Palestine (San Remo Convention and Treaty of Sevres, 1920). The British were never sovereigns. They were trustees. They had certain specific rights as outlined by the League of Nations but were not permitted to act outside of those rights.

When the Arab nations signed the cease-fire in 1949, they each specified that they were not agreeing to permanent national boundaries. They then attacked the Jewish Nation twice more (major wars) and lost twice more.

In all this time which has passed, since 1919, there has never been a trial on merits by a court of jurisdiction to produce any decision as to the valid boundaries of the Jewish National Home. Why? Because the UK has screwed this situation up so badly that a coherent decision would be impossible. They had secretly granted rights they did not possess in the Sykes-Picot Agreement. They then produced a contradictory declaration of UK national policy (Balfour). Then they signed the Treaty of Sevres and was a primary party in the League of Nations during the origination of the Mandate. They then helped engage a regime change in Istanbul and supported a contradictory treaty (Lausanne, 1923–with different signatories from Sevres). However, the league of Nations Mandate (1922) had stated: ” . . . to entrust to a Mandatory selected by the said Powers the administration of the territory of Palestine, which formerly belonged to the Turkish Empire . . . ” (Note “FORMERLY BELONGED”). The British then signed the Anglo-American Treaty in 1924, again contradicting previous treaties.

Only a trial on merits with evidence can possibly unravel these contradictions. Political convenience or the worldwide population of Muslims is no substitute.





