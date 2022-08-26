Re: Gantz and Lapid are on the same page in their intentions towards the Palestinians





What part of the front cover don’t you understand? A simple search for the Mandate should produce a copy of it and the front cover.

Wikipedia has a page dedicated to the Mandate, there’s an image there of the front cover.

Article 2( specifically deals with Transjordan only.

On 31 March 1921 Transjordan was added to the Mandate until then it was going to be part of the French Mandate. It was, is and remains a separate entity! Jews weren’t allowed to migrate to it.

You remain an IgnorantFookin’Twat! Must be American!





Source link