Re: From Tantura to the Naqab, Israel’s roll call of shame is being exposed – Middle East Monitor

David Duke’s BFF is an anti-Semitic student group at Harvard

How has Harvard’s Palestine Solidarity Committee gotten a free pass from the university for making a common cause with one of the country’s most well-known racist bigots?

Palestine Solidarity Committee (PSC) and former Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard David Duke have in common? More than you’d think. Including a shared belief that Jewish self-determination is “Jewish supremacy.”

Over the past year, Harvard’s Palestine Solidarity Committee has used its Instagram account to spread hateful anti-Jewish tropes and foster hostility towards Jewish students.

In one particularly anti-Semitic post, on Holocaust Remembrance Day no less, the group shared a meme from the “International Holocaust Cartoon Contest,” a competition that aims to delegitimize one of the history’s greatest tragedies. The cartoon depicted a Jewish man wrapping tape around the mouth of a personified globe apparently trying to speak out about Israel’s “crimes.” The meme plays into the racist stereotype that Jews control the world, an age-old dog whistle that has been used to justify the persecution of Jews across history. As if posting such hateful content in the middle of Holocaust Remembrance Day isn’t evidence enough of their Jew-hatred, David Duke himself shared the cartoon.

Incidentally, this isn’t Palestine Solidarity Committee first time sharing content with David Duke. On Aug. 4, they created and shared a post entitled “What is Zionism?” In it, the group went on to call Zionists “Jewish supremacists,” a term first coined by Duke to instill fear about the Jewish people. Beyond borrowing a term from a KKK leader, the group also accused Zionism of being “genocidal,” “insidious” and an example of “settler-colonialism.” These characterizations insinuate Jews are power-hungry and untrustworthy, once again pushing anti-Semitic stereotypes under the veil of political disagreement.

