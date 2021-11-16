Re: From Pegasus to Blue Wolf: how Israel’s ‘security’ experiment in Palestine went global – Middle East Monitor

MIDDLE EASTERN (ET)Re: From Pegasus to Blue Wolf: how Israel’s ‘security’ experiment in Palestine went global – Middle East MonitorMIDDLE EASTERN (ET) by comredg on November 16, 2021 add comment 4 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest morality? lol What the f/k does a slug like YOU know about morality? Absolutely nothing !!!! Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article USDM Life Sciences to Kick Off 2022 with an All-Star Event The author comredg you might also like Re: Settler violence is a ‘major informal tool’ Israel uses to drive Palestinians out of their land, B’Tselem says – Middle East Monitor Re: Israel court refuses to release Palestinian prisoner after 124-day hunger strike Re: Politicians are lying about the Palestine student protest at LSE Re: Israel has become the gateway to government in the Arab world Re: Israel ‘literally owned Congress,’ says Trump – Middle East Monitor Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email