Re: From Exodus to Marvel: A brief history of Hollywood’s justification of Israeli war crimes – Middle East Monitor





Too much propaganda on one page. If the author truly believes Israel to a true apartheid state, please answer these questions:

Which Israeli hospitals refuse to admit Israeli Arabs?

Which Israeli restaurants refuse to serve Israeli Arabs?

Which Israeli universities refuse to admit Israeli Arabs?

Which Israeli buses refuse to board Israeli Arabs?

In what elections are Israeli Arabs not allowed to vote?

In what area of public life are Arab women not allowed to serve?

There are Arab Judges serving in Israel Arabs on the Israeli national sports teams

Dr. Marian Khatib has been appointed the director of the Breast Surgery Center at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center. Dr. Khatib said that being an Arab has never been a barrier for her.

Samer Haj-Yehia is not just an Arab Chairman of the Board in the biggest bank of Israel, he also studied at Hebrew University.

Major Ella Waweya, an Arab woman has the rank of Major in the Israel Defense Forces.





